Mild today with chance of rain this morning, evening

A dump truck drives through a puddle after overnight rain Tuesday morning, Jan. 9, 2024 on N. Verity Pkwy. in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

A dump truck drives through a puddle after overnight rain Tuesday morning, Jan. 9, 2024 on N. Verity Pkwy. in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
After overnight showers, today there will be a lingering chance of rain in the morning and this evening, with decreasing clouds and mild temperatures, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Highs will be around 72 degrees.

There will be a slight chance of rain throughout the night with mostly cloudy skies and lows around 48 degrees.

On Thursday, it will be cool as clouds continue to decrease under mostly sunny skies. Highs will be around 64 degrees.

It will be mostly clear and chill overnight, with lows around 41 degrees.

Friday will be sunny and cool, with highs around 65 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy night with lows around 43 degrees.

