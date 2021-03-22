Mild today, showers tomorrow as spring weather arrives in Miami Valley

Today will be sunny, with temperatures that reach nearly 70 degrees, the NWS said. Overnight, temperatures may drop as low as 45 degrees. The day will be lightly breezy.

Tomorrow, the skies will be cloudy and we may see some showers in the evening and overnight. Temperatures are expected to vary between the mid-60s and mid-50s, the NWS said. Showers are likely between 11 p.m. and midnight tomorrow and the evening will be windy. The area may see winds up to 14 mph, the NWS said.