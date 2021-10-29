Isolated showers today; More scattered rain on Saturday

Today there will be isolated showers throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Rain chances will fall after dark, though showers will still be likely for a few hours after sundown. Beginning around midnight there will be a chance of rain, which will continue through dawn on Saturday.
Highs today will be around 61 degrees and lows will be around 51 degrees.
During the day on Saturday, there will be more scattered showers, which will fall away around dark. Skies will be mostly cloudy and highs will be around 58 degrees.
Saturday night clouds will gradually decrease as temperatures fall to around 47 degrees.
The skies will continue to slowly clear during the day on Sunday and overnight, for mostly clear skies at night.
Temperatures during the day will reach up around 61 degrees and fall overnight to around 41 degrees.
About the Author