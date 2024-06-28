Hotter today; showers, storms arrive this weekend

It will be hotter today and Saturday, with rounds and showers and thunderstorms arriving this weekend.
Skies will be partly sunny with a high temperature near 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 74 degrees. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 89 degrees.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 8 a.m. Saturday, then showers are likely and possibly a storm between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms are likely between 5 and 8 p.m.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with and overnight low around 70 degrees.
Sunday will be sunny but not as hot with a high near 83 degrees. Sunday night will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 56 degrees.
Monday will be sunny with a high near 80 degrees.
Temperatures will trend higher, into the upper 80s to lower 90s for the rest of the week. A chance of showers and storms returns Wednesday into Independence Day, according to the NWS.
