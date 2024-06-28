Hotter today; showers, storms arrive this weekend

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 74 degrees. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 89 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 8 a.m. Saturday, then showers are likely and possibly a storm between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms are likely between 5 and 8 p.m.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with and overnight low around 70 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny but not as hot with a high near 83 degrees. Sunday night will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 56 degrees.

Monday will be sunny with a high near 80 degrees.

Temperatures will trend higher, into the upper 80s to lower 90s for the rest of the week. A chance of showers and storms returns Wednesday into Independence Day, according to the NWS.