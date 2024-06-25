Hotter, more humid today; Chance for storms

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and storms after 4 p.m. and before 2 a.m.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 72 degrees. Showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 and 4 a.m., then a chance of showers and storms after 4 a.m.

A chance for storms increases Wednesday ahead of the next cold front, the NWS said.

It will be cooler with a high near 83 degrees Wednesday. Showers are likely after 8 a.m., with a thunderstorm possible

Wednesday night, there is a chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Otherwise it will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 61 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 83 degrees. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 60 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny and much hotter with a high near 90 degrees.

[3:21 PM] Chance for storms returns Tuesday and increases Wednesday ahead of the next cold front. Meanwhile, stats for National Lightning Safety Awareness Week. pic.twitter.com/YzagW4Uwxa — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 24, 2024

Drier and cooler conditions will then return for the last part of the workweek before heat and humidity return for this weekend.