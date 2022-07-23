Hot with chance of showers, thunderstorms this weekend

Rain and thunderstorm chances will continue to increase overnight, with showers becoming likely in the early-morning hours on Monday.

Lows on Sunday will be around 73 degrees.

Showers will still be likely around dawn on Monday, but chances will dip slightly for the rest of the day. Highs won’t be as hot, with highs around 85 degrees.

Rain chances will fall to a slight chance in the late evening, then rise again after midnight. Overnight temperatures will cool, with lows around 67 degrees.