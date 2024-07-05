Hot today with rounds of showers, storms in forecast; dry weekend ahead

A chance of showers and storms continues through 9 p.m. Otherwise, skies will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 63 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny but not quite as hot with a high near 81 degrees. Skies will be mostly clear Saturday night, which will have an overnight low around 63 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and hotter with a high near 86 degrees. Sunday night will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 65 degrees.

Monday will be sunny and likely the hottest day of the week with a high near 90 degrees. A chance of showers and thunderstorms returns overnight, which will be mostly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 85 degrees. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 85 degrees.