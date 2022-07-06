Hot temperatures, several rounds of showers, thunderstorms this week

On Thursday, the NWS predicted showers will be likely starting soon after the sun rises and continuing through the night. There will be a chance of storms during the day, but thunderstorms will become likely after the sun sets before chances fall again after midnight.

Temperatures will again be hot, with highs around 91 degrees and heat index values as high as 102 degrees. Overnight lows will be around 72 degrees.

On Friday, rain and storm chances will dip during the morning, rise again in the afternoon, then gradually decrease during the evening and overnight, finally coming to an end around sunrise on Saturday, the NWS predicted.

Highs will be around 87 degrees, with heat index values expected to reach into the mid-90s.

Friday night, though, there will be a break from the heat as temperatures fall to around 65 degrees.