Hot, sunny today, over weekend

Weather
By
26 minutes ago

Today will be hot and mostly sunny followed by a cool, nearly cloudless night.

The end of the workweek comes with abundant sunshine and highs near 79 degrees. Skies stay clear Friday night with the overnight low around 53 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Saturday’s forecast is similar, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 79 degrees. There will be a few more clouds during the day and overnight as temperatures fall to a low around 56 degrees.

It will be mostly sunny and above normal with a high near 82 for Sunday. Clouds move back in Sunday night, with mostly cloudy skies and an overnight low around 64 degrees.

Highs will be around 82 degrees and lows will be around 64 degrees.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to return Monday, especially during the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 83 degrees.

