Hot, mostly sunny weather expected through weekend

Hot and largely sunny weather is expected through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
September 13, 2024
Today will be mostly sunny with clearing skies and highs around 90 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 62 degrees.
On Sunday, it will be sunny with a high around 91 degrees.
Sunday night will be mostly clear with lows around 63 degrees.
Monday will be very similar to the weekend, with highs around 89 degrees and lows around 61 degrees under mostly clear skies.
About the Author