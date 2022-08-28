Hot, humid today; rain showers and storms early this week

Today will be sunny and hot with humidity levels, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Fog may be possible early this morning. The high of the day will be 93 degrees.
Storms are possible tonight through Tuesday morning, NWS said. Otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures dropping down to 72 degrees.
Monday may involve a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms throughout day and then again after 3 p.m. but will otherwise be partly sunny.
The high of the day will be 90 degrees.
A mostly cloudy overnight is expected with temperatures in the low 70′s.
Dry conditions are expected midweek with cooler temperatures settling in before the weekend.
Tuesday starts off with a chance of precipitation in the early morning and will likely stop by 9 a.m. The weather will be partly sunny with a high of 86 degrees.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear with a chance of rain showers before 9 p.m. The low will be 62 degrees.
Wednesday is bright and sunny with a high of 83 degrees.
The overnight will be dry, clear and with a low of 58 degrees.
