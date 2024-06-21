Hot, humid again today with ‘feels like’ temp around 100 degrees

[9:08 PM] The hot conditions are expected to continue for the next few days, with highs in the 90s on Thursday, Friday, and even into Saturday. A heat advisory remains in effect. pic.twitter.com/ToI9poatEj — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 20, 2024

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in the air-conditioning, stay out of the sun and check on relatives and neighbors, the NWS advises.

When outside, wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or the evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, particularly in areas north of Interstate 70, the NWS said.

Tonight will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 73 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and hot with a high near 95 degrees.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 76 degrees.

There is a chance of showers Sunday, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high near 90 degrees.

A cold front will start to move through the region Sunday night, which will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 68 degrees..

Monday will be sunny and not as hot with a high near 88 degrees.