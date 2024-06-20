Hot, humid again today, through weekend

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Hot and humid conditions will persist through the weekend, with high temperatures reaching the 90s today, Friday and Saturday.

A heat advisory will remain in effect between noon and 8 p.m. through Saturday for heat index values, or the “feels like” temperature near 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Today will be mostly sunny with a high temperature near 94 degrees. In addition to a calm wind, there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in the air-conditioning, stay out of the sun and check on relatives and neighbors, the NWS advises.

When outside, wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or the evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 96 and heat index values as high as 101.

Friday night will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 73 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and hot with a high near 97 degrees.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 76 degrees.

There is a chance of showers Sunday, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high near 92 degrees.

A cold front will start to move through the region Sunday night, which will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 66 degrees. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m.

Monday will be sunny and not as hot with a high near 88 degrees.

