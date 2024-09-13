Hot, dry weather through weekend

We will see hot weather through the weekend, with highs in the upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Today will be partly sunny and hot, with highs around 88 degrees, and tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 64 degrees.

On Saturday, it will be mostly sunny and hot again, with highs around 88 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy night with lows around 65 degrees.

To end the weekend, Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs around 89 degrees, and Sunday night will be partly cloudy with lows around 63 degrees.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.