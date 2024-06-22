Hot and humid today; Air quality alert, heat advisory in effect

[4:25 AM] Another day with heat indices around 100F for much of the area with Air Quality Alerts out. Visit https://t.co/HTL8SR8Ioh for more details. pic.twitter.com/N4MEX9fweq — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 21, 2024

An air quality alert also is in effect, issued by the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission and Regional Air Pollution Control Agency for Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Preble counties, and by the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency for Butler and Warren counties. Today’s conditions are favorable for ground-level ozone, or smog, to form.

The air quality index forecast is 101 for today. Any reading of 101 or higher is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” Older adults, children and anyone with respiratory diseases should cut back prolonged and heavy exertion. If spending time outside, take more breaks and do less strenuous activities.

People are encouraged to do the following to reduce ground-level ozone:

Avoid driving if possible. If not, combine errands or delay them until the Air Quality Alert is lifted. While driving, avoid excessive idling, especially at drive-thru windows.

Refuel vehicles after 8 p.m., or wait until the alert is over. Make sure your gas cap is on tightly to avoid letting gas fumes escape.

Limit the use of gasoline-powered equipment around the home, such as lawn mowers, chainsaws, power trimmers and shredders.

Mow lawns in the evening when sunlight is not as strong and smog is less likely to form.

For more information visit MiamiValleyAir.org, call 937-223-6323 or visit AirNow.gov.

Tonight will be clear with a calm wind and an overnight low around 73 degrees.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 91 degrees. A cold front will move through Sunday, bringing showers and possible thunderstorms.

Sunday night will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 67 degrees.

Slightly cooler and drier air will filter in Monday into early Tuesday before warmer and much more humid air quickly returns.

Monday will be sunny with a high near 89 degrees, and Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 95 degrees.

More showers and storms are possible Tuesday night through Wednesday, with drier and cooler conditions by Thursday.