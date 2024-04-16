Highs to reach 80s today with a chance of afternoon showers, storms

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Weather
By
16 minutes ago
X

The high for today will reach into the low 80s with a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

The timing of any rain mainly will be between 2 and 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The chance for showers and storms continues tonight, with clusters of storms possibly moving through the region overnight into the early morning hours. The overnight low will fall to around 62 degrees.

Wednesday will be breezy with a high near 76 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are expected, mainly before 1 p.m., then showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. There is the potential for severe weather Wednesday afternoon, the NWS said.

Showers and storms are possible into the early part of the evening, mainly before 7 p.m. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 53 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 73 degrees.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night, then showers and possibly a storm after 2 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 53 degrees.

Rain will start the day Friday, mainly before 8 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and cooler, with a high near 62 degrees.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 44 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 60 degrees. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 39 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny but cooler with a high near 58 degrees. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 38 degrees.

In Other News
1
Sunny and warm today; Chance for rain, storms Wednesday
2
Mostly sunny but breezy today, scattered storms tonight
3
Sunny, breezy, mild today; Warm with chance of afternoon rain tomorrow
4
Rainy with gusty winds today; Sunshine returns this weekend
5
Cloudy with chance of showers today; Stormy tomorrow, with chance for...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top