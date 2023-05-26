Highs return to mid-70s over next few days, warmer for Memorial Day

It will be sunny today with a more seasonable high in the middle 70s through Sunday, with a high into the lower 80s on Memorial Day.
The sunshine today will be accompanied by a breeze, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Friday night will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 51 degrees.
Saturday will have mostly sunny skies, a breeze from the east and a high near 77 degrees. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 57 degrees.
There is a slight chance of showers for Sunday. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 74 degrees. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 56 degrees.
Memorial Day will be mostly sunny with a high near 82 degrees. A few clouds move in Monday night for partly cloudy skies. The overnight low will fall to around 59 degrees.
Tuesday through Thursday will be sunny with highs in the upper 80s, which will approach 90 degrees on Thursday.
About the Author