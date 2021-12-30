Heavy rain on New Year’s Eve will greet 2022

It will be a soggy but warm start to the new year.
Widespread and steady rain, which will be heavy at times, moves in late New Year’s Eve through the afternoon of New Year’s Day, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
A respite from the rain is in today’s forecast. It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 51 degrees. Overnight, the low will be around 42.
We just have to ask... Where are you, winter? Why can't we find you? It'll be nowhere in sight before the end of the year. In fact, Cincinnati (KCVG) will likely end December with 23 days w/ temps of at least 50°F, the 2nd most (1889 - 26) in any December at the site on record. pic.twitter.com/yFJN4XiitM— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) December 29, 2021
New Year’s Eve will start dry and overcast but much warmer with a high near 60. There is a chance of rain in the afternoon, and rain is likely after 8 p.m. An inch of rainfall will be possible into the new year, the NWS said.
New Year’s Day will be rainy, mainly before 3 p.m. with a high near 58 degrees. A cold front moves in Saturday night. There is a chance of rain, which will mix with snow after 3 a.m. before gradually ending. Overnight will be much colder with the low temperature around 29 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cold with a high barely above freezing near 33 degrees.
Sunday overnight will be the coldest of the season as temperatures dip into the teens. The cooldown likely will be brief, with temperatures returning to normal by Tuesday.
