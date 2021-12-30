Heavy rain on New Year’s Eve will greet 2022

New Year’s Day will be rainy, mainly before 3 p.m. with a high near 58 degrees. A cold front moves in Saturday night. There is a chance of rain, which will mix with snow after 3 a.m. before gradually ending. Overnight will be much colder with the low temperature around 29 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cold with a high barely above freezing near 33 degrees.

Sunday overnight will be the coldest of the season as temperatures dip into the teens. The cooldown likely will be brief, with temperatures returning to normal by Tuesday.