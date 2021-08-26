Showers, thunderstorms arrive in region; hot, humid conditions persist into weekend

Showers and thunderstorms are likely through the evening hours, mainly before 9 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with overnight low temperatures around 70 degrees.

Friday again will be hot and humid, though the NWS predicted heat index levels topping out in the upper 90s. Highs will be around 93. There also will be a chance for showers and storms throughout the day, especially during the afternoon.

Precipitation chances will fall overnight, with temperatures dropping to around 73 degrees.

On Saturday, the NWS again predicted hot, humid weather, with a high around 93 degrees. Heat index values are not expected to be as high, reaching a peak around 96 degrees. There will be a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms during the day on Saturday, with chances increasing in the afternoon. However, rain chances are expected to drop around dark.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 72 degrees.