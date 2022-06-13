Heat exhaustion vs heatstroke: Here’s the difference and tips on how to stay safe

Symptoms of heat exhaustion:

Heavy sweating

Weak, rapid pulse

Dizziness

Muscle cramps

Headache

Nausea

If experiencing heat exhaustion, stop all activity and rest, moving to a cooler place and drinking cool water or sports drinks.

Heatstroke, which is most common in the summer, also happens when the body overheats, usually during prolonged exposure to or physical activities in high temperatures. It happens when the body’s temperature rises to 104 degrees.

A person experiencing heatstroke needs emergency treatment because if left untreated, heatstroke can quickly damage the brain, heart, kidneys and muscles, the Mayo Clinic reports. The longer treatment is delayed, the more serious the risks for complications or death.

Symptoms of heatstroke:

Body temperature of 104 degrees

Altered mental state or behavior

Nausea and vomiting

Flushed skin

Rapid heart rate

Headache

Call 911 immediately if you think someone is experiencing heatstroke. Then get the person into a shaded area or indoors, the Mayo Clinic recommends. Remove extra clothing and cool the person with whatever means are available, including a cold tub of water, a garden hose, fanning while misting with cold water or applying ice packs or wet towels in the head, neck and groin area.

Following are tips to avoid heat exhaustion and heatstroke from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: