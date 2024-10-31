Halloween weather: Warm, windy, rainy with chance of thunderstorms

The weather today will be rough for trick or treaters, with warm temperatures, breezy winds and showers and a chance of thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Highs will be around 77 degrees, and gusts will be as high as 40 mph. There will be a chance of rain in the morning, with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms starting in the early afternoon. Rain and storm chances will drop again around sunset, gradually falling away around midnight.

Winds will gradually fall overnight. Clouds will drop for mostly clear skies after midnight, though they are expected to increase again before dawn on Friday. Lows will be around 42 degrees.

On Friday, it will be partly sunny and chilly, with highs around 61 degrees, followed by a mostly clear, cold night with lows around 37 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny and just a little warmer, with highs reaching around 66 degrees. There will be some more clouds Saturday night for partly cloudy skies as temperatures fall to around 44 degrees.

