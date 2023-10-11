Frost Advisory in effect; Cool with increasing clouds, chance of evening rain today

After a frosty start, today will be cool with increasing clouds and a slight chance of showers starting in the evening, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

There is a Frost Advisory in effect across the area from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m., issued by the NWS, due to overnight temperatures as low as 34 degrees creating frost. The frost could kill uncovered sensitive outdoor vegetation.

A frost advisory is in effect for some areas for Wednesday morning. Take steps to protect any sensitive outdoor vegetation. pic.twitter.com/tOu1p2QwLy — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) October 10, 2023

Highs will be around 69 degrees today.

Overnight, the slight chance of showers will continue for a few hours after midnight before falling away. Clouds will decrease somewhat, though it will still be mostly cloudy with lows around 49 degrees.

Clouds will continue to decrease in the morning on Thursday for a mostly sunny afternoon. Temperatures will be warm, with highs reaching around 78 degrees.

Thursday night will be mostly clear, with clouds increasing after midnight and a low around 53 degrees.

On Friday, it will begin mostly sunny, but there will be increasing clouds and a chance of showers after 3 p.m. Highs again will be around 78 degrees.

Friday night will be rainy, with showers mainly after 9 p.m. that will last through the night. There will also be a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows will be around 55 degrees.