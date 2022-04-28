Frost Advisory, Freeze Warning in effect this morning; Cool, partly sunny today

It will be mostly cloudy overnight, with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows will be around 41 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning and late in the evening, which will change to a chance of rain throughout the night.

Temperatures will be a little warmer, with a high around 63 degrees and low around 49 degrees.

To begin Saturday, there will be a chance of rain which will gradually rise throughout the day, with showers being likely by early evening.

There will also be a slight chance of thunderstorms to begin the day and the evening which will carry into Saturday night.

Overnight on Saturday it will be rainy with a chance of thunderstorms, especially after midnight.

Rain and storms will start to weaken around dawn on Sunday, with the NWS predicting showers will gradually trail off during the day.

Temperatures will be warm on Saturday, with highs around 70 degrees that will fall to a low around 59 degrees overnight.