Fourth of July brings bright sunshine and hot temperatures

Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs reaching 90 degrees. There’s a 50% chance of precipitation and thunderstorms to accompany the high heat.

More rain and thunderstorms are possible for Wednesday night. The low will be 71 degrees and mostly cloudy.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a chance of rain and storms after 2 p.m. Highs will reach 90 degrees.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms possible. The low will be 71 degrees.

Rain returns yet again Friday.