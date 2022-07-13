Foggy to start today; Chance of rain this afternoon

journal-news logo
Today there will be patchy fog in the morning, especially in river valleys, followed by a sunny morning and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Temperatures will be seasonally warm, with highs around 85 degrees.

Skies will clear again overnight, for mostly clear skies and lows around 63 degrees.

Tomorrow will be warm and mostly sunny, with highs reaching up to around 84 degrees.

It will stay mostly clear on Thursday night as temperatures dip down to around 60 degrees.

Clouds will slowly build up during the day on Friday, though it will still only be partly cloudy in the evening and overnight.

Highs will be around 85 degrees and lows will be around 63 degrees.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

