Fog to give way to sunny skies before late-night showers, storms

Skies will be sunny with some high clouds and temperature near 88 degrees.
Some river valley fog is possible before daybreak.
A cold front is expected to move through tonight into Wednesday, which will bring showers and thunderstorms as well as slightly below normal temperatures for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
[8:10 PM] Decreasing clouds tonight will pave the way for some river fog development toward daybreak. Just some high clouds during the day Tuesday with an approaching cold front from the northwest which will bring a chance of showers Tuesday night. pic.twitter.com/luONpz9KBa— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) September 7, 2021
Showers will be scattered to numerous, and a low chance of storms is expected, the NWS said.
Temperatures overnight are expected to dip into the lower to middle 60s.
After a wet morning, skies are expected to clear for Wednesday, which will gradually become sunny with a high near 81 degrees.
Wednesday night will stay mostly clear with an overnight low around 56 degrees.
The rest of the week with be sunny, with a high near 78 degrees on Thursday and overnight lows around 54 degrees.
Friday also will be sunny with a high near 80 degrees and the overnight low around 57 degrees.
It will be warmer for the weekend, with highs expected to reach 84 on Saturday and 85 on Sunday, according to the NWS.