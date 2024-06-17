Excessive Heat Watch this afternoon until Friday evening; Air Quality Alert continues through midnight

[3:55 PM] Warm and very humid conditions are expected on Monday, pushing the maximum heat index values close to 100 degrees during the afternoon into early evening. Also expect some isolated/scattered storms during the afternoon, with some gusty winds possible with this activity. pic.twitter.com/CRg2G31tiv — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 16, 2024

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of precipitation and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. The low will fall around 75 degrees overnight.

The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission and the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency continue the Air Quality Alert for Montgomery, Miami, Greene, Clark, Preble and Darke counties in the Miami Valley Region, until midnight.

Levels of ozone within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards, especially for sensitive groups like elderly adults, children and people with cardiac or respiratory illnesses.

Residents can ride-share or use public transportation, refuel their vehicle at a later hour, or mow during the evening hours and avoid the use of gas-powered lawn equipment to help reduce air pollution.

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for majority of our counties from Monday afternoon to Friday evening. Several days with heat indicies near or exceeding 100 degrees expected. Overnight lows will only drop into the 70s, providing little to no relief. Stay weather aware. pic.twitter.com/5KTVXQgJZg — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 16, 2024

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. Highs will be near 96 degrees, while lows will fall around 74 degrees overnight with mostly cloudy skies.

On Wednesday or Juneteenth Day, it’ll be partly sunny and hot with highs around 97 degrees, followed by a partly overcast night with lows falling to the lower 70s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and extremely hot with highs approaching close to 100 degrees, while Thursday night will bring partly cloudy skies and a low of 74 degrees.

Very hot temperatures continue Friday into the weekend.