Election Day weather: Partly sunny, warm, breezy

Today will be partly sunny, warm and breezy, with highs around 79 degrees and gusts as high as 40 mph.
[5:00 PM] Heading out to the polls tomorrow? Here is a look at expected hourly conditions, with the gusty winds being the primary impact. However, record or near-record high temps are also expected, with rain holding off until after sunset. pic.twitter.com/1LUFcKhjg8— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) November 4, 2024
Tonight will be cloudy and rainy, with showers likely soon after dark until just before dawn on Wednesday. Lows will be around 60 mph.
There will be a lingering chance of rain during the day on Wednesday, with gradually decreasing clouds and a high around 69 degrees.
Overnight, it will be partly cloudy and chilly, with a chance of rain through the night.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and cool, with highs around 64 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy night with lows around 42 degrees.
