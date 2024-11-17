Dry but mild today with cool temps

On Monday, expect partly sunny skies and a slight chance of rain showers after 1 p.m. The highs will be near 65 degrees.

Monday night brings rain showers and gusty winds as lows fall around 54 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a chance of rain showers once more. The highs will be near 69 degrees. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy but cool as lows fall near 49 degrees.

More rain showers are possible Wednesday especially in the afternoon, but otherwise will be partly sunny with highs near 61 degrees.

Mostly overcast skies with potential showers are possible Wednesday night as lows fall near 34 degrees.