Dry and seasonably warm today and tomorrow, chance of showers and storms this week

Dry and seasonably warm conditions are expected today and tomorrow before warmer and more humid air builds back into the area midweek with showers and storms possible to close out the remainder of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Today will be sunny and warm with highs in the mid-80s, followed by a mostly clear overnight with lows falling into the lower 60s.

Tuesday brings more sunshine and warm temperatures with highs in the upper 80s for the day. Overnight, expect partly cloudy coverage and a low temperature of 68 degrees.

Thunderstorms are possible Wednesday through Saturday, especially during the afternoon and evening hours, according to the NWS.

Wednesday brings hot and humid conditions with bright sunshine throughout the day, with a possibility of rain and storms after 11 a.m. The high will be near 88 degrees.

The nighttime has a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., followed by additional precipitation after 2 a.m. It’ll be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s.

Some storms on Thursday and Thursday evening could produce heavy rain.

Thursday has a 50% chance of showers, with thunderstorms possible after 3 p.m. It’ll also be partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees and followed by a 30% chance of storms and showers during the nighttime.

Despite the chance of rainy weather overnight, skies will be partly cloudy and somewhat cooler with a low temperature of 66 degrees.

Rain slinks back in for the remainder of the week into the weekend.