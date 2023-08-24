Dangerous heat: Today’s temps could be hottest of the year

Today could be the hottest day of the year with dangerously hot and humid conditions and heat index values topping 110.

As record heat is baking much of the U.S. this summer, southwest Ohio was mostly spared until now.

An excessive heat warning will be in effect from noon to 9 p.m. for Butler, Darke, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties, and an excessive heat watch goes in effect for the same time period in Champaign, Clark and Greene counties, issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The high temperature for today is expected to be near 97 degrees, but the heat index, or “feels like” temperature, could reach as high as 110.

The record high for today is 99 degrees in Dayton, set in 1903; 101 in Cincinnati, set in 2007; and 96 in Columbus, also set in 2007. The average is around 85 degrees.

“Over the next couple of days, with the heat as it is, it’s a great time to check on your neighbors,” said Dayton City Commissioner Matt Joseph. “Just knock on a door, make sure folks get enough to drink, make sure if the air conditioning isn’t working or they don’t have it, invite them in or give the some information about where they can go.”

Communities across the region have cooling centers open and splash pads available to help residents beat the heat.

This extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the risk for heat-related illnesses, especially for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

With the new school year underway, many students participating in marching band or athletics have afternoon practices.

Jamie Broz, manager of sports medicine at Dayton Children’s Hospital, recommends switching practice times for better and cooler weather or moving activities indoors, if possible.

It’s also a good idea to break down outdoor activities into 20-minute segments with breaks in cooler air.

“You don’t need to prevent heat exhaustion and heat cramps if you can avoid it,” Broz said.

Heat-related illnesses to watch for are heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Heat cramps are generally from a loss of electrolytes. Heat exhaustion signs include headaches, dizziness and weakness, she said. It can occur when someone isn’t drinking enough water.

In both cases, the individual should be moved to a shaded area or air-conditioned room and drink fluids to rehydrate.

Heat stroke is a life-threatening condition, so it’s important to call 911 when it’s suspected. Symptoms include lightheadedness, change in mental status and pale or sweaty skin.

“It’s very preventable,” Broz said.

Skies will be mostly clear tonight, but there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 p.m. The overnight low will fall to around 77 degrees.

Temperatures will still be in the 90s on Friday, but not quite so hot with the high temperature around 93 degrees. It’s also the tail of the heat wave that brought temperatures above or near 90 degrees for much of the week. There’s a slight chance of afternoon showers and storms with another chance Friday night, mainly after 8 p.m., according to the weather service.

Temperatures will return to seasonal averages this weekend into next week.

Staff writer Cornelius Frolik contributed to this story.