Cool with light winds today after overnight rain

After rain and a chance of thunderstorms before dawn today, it will be cool with light winds and decreasing clouds.

Highs will be around 62 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cold, with lows falling to around 44 degrees.

Clouds will decrease again on Saturday for mostly sunny skies, highs around 56 degrees and breezy winds.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with temperatures dropping to around 36 degrees.

On Sunday, it will be partly sunny with a high around 58 degrees. Sunday night will be mostly clear with lows around 36 degrees and patches of frost forming after 5 a.m.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

