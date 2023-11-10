Cool with clearing skies today; Sunny, chilly this weekend

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

1 minute ago
Today will be cool, with skies clearing in the morning for a sunny afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 59 degrees.

Tonight, it will be clear and freezing cold, with lows around 32 degrees.

For Veterans Day, it will be sunny and chilly, with highs around 51 degrees. Overnight there will be a few more clouds, but again temperatures will fall to around freezing, with lows near 32 degrees.

Sunday’s weather will be similar to Saturday, with skies clearing again and highs around 53 degrees.

Sunday night will be clear with a low around 31 degrees.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

