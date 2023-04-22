X

Cool with chance of rain, gradually clearing skies today

After a rainy night, today will be cool with gradually clearing skies and a chance of rain starting in the late morning, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 58 degrees

Rain chances will trail off a few hours after dark, and clouds will continue to fall for mostly clear skies in the early-morning hours.

Overnight lows will be around 36 degrees, causing patchy frost to form after 5 a.m.

Temperatures in the low to mid-30s during the morning on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Clouds will increase again on Sunday for largely partly sunny skies. Temperatures will be cool, with highs around 52 degrees.

Clouds will decrease again overnight as temperature fall to around 33 degrees, forming patchy frost.

The nighttime frost will last until around 9 a.m. on Monday, and otherwise it will be mostly sunny with a high around 56 degrees.

Monday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees causing patchy frost after 2 a.m.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area.

