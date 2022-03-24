Cool, blustery today with chance of showers in afternoon

There will be chance of rain starting Friday afternoon that will carrying on through the night, though the rain will mix with snow starting in the early hours of Saturday morning as temperatures drop to the low of around 35 degrees.

Saturday will start out with a chance of rain mixed with snow until around noon, when snow chances will drop away and rain chances will slowly trail off by dark.

It will be windy and cold, with gusts around 30 mph and highs of only around 42 degrees.

Saturday night will bring back wintry cold, with a low around 28 degrees. It will still be breezy, with some gusts around 20 mph, and clouds will decrease as the night goes on for partly clear skies after midnight.