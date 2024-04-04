Cold with mix of rain, snow today

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Weather
By
1 minute ago
X

There will be a mix of rain and snow today, changing back and forth from rain to snow and back to rain starting early this morning, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with light winds and highs around 45 degrees.

Tonight there will be a lingering chance of showers until around midnight. Lows will be around 35 degrees.

On Friday, clouds will gradually decrease, with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs will be around 47 degrees.

Clouds will continue to decrease overnight as low temperatures fall to around 31 degrees.

On Saturday, freezing overnight temperatures will cause widespread frost before 10 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny with highs around 52 degrees.

Saturday night was partly cloudy, with temperatures dropping to around 32 degrees, causing widespread frost after 3 a.m.

In Other News
1
Scattered showers, storms likely this afternoon
2
Rain showers tonight, Monday and Tuesday; Severe storms possible with...
3
Mostly sunny but warm and breezy this afternoon; Rounds of rain, storms...
4
Mostly sunny, mild today; rounds of showers and storms arrive Easter...
5
Mix of sun and clouds today; showers, storms Easter weekend

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top