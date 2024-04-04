Cold with mix of rain, snow today

There will be a mix of rain and snow today, changing back and forth from rain to snow and back to rain starting early this morning, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with light winds and highs around 45 degrees.
[8:10 PM] A strong, slow-moving low pressure over Ohio will bring showers (rain transitioning to snow) tonight through Thursday morning. Light accumulations of one inch or less will are expected, so slick spots will be possible. pic.twitter.com/vInL3ihMTn— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) April 4, 2024
Tonight there will be a lingering chance of showers until around midnight. Lows will be around 35 degrees.
On Friday, clouds will gradually decrease, with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs will be around 47 degrees.
Clouds will continue to decrease overnight as low temperatures fall to around 31 degrees.
On Saturday, freezing overnight temperatures will cause widespread frost before 10 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny with highs around 52 degrees.
Saturday night was partly cloudy, with temperatures dropping to around 32 degrees, causing widespread frost after 3 a.m.
