Cold with increasing clouds, few flurries possible

ajc.com

Weather
By
1 hour ago
X

A few flurries will be possible on today as a weak upper level disturbance moves through the Ohio Valley, while temperatures will remain below normal through much of the week, with the warmest day likely to be Wednesday.

Today will involve increasing clouds and cold temperatures in the lower 30s, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Tonight will be partly overcast as ,lows dip into the teens.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs near 35 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy but gusty overnight as temperatures fall into the mid-30s.

Wednesday brings partial sunshine with a high near 42 degrees. Wednesday night will be cold but mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers before 1 a.m. The lows will fall near 20 degrees.

On Thursday, it’ll be mostly sunny with highs rising to 30 degrees. Thursday night will be mostly clear but cold as lows fall near 17 degrees.

In Other News
1
Mostly sunny but cold today, temps fall into the teens tonight
2
Cold with increasing clouds today; Slight chance of snow overnight
3
Cloudy with flurries today; Temps below normal through weekend
4
Thanksgiving weather: Cloudy, but dry; Unseasonably cold this weekend
5
Cloudy, chill, with chance of rain today; Wintry mix, snow overnight

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.