Cold temps continue into today with gradual warmup beginning Monday

Monday will bring mostly cloudy skies with highs in upper 30s, beginning the gradual expected warming of this week. Rain is expected before 10 p.m., with additional rain mixing in with freezing rain later on. The low will fall around 30 degrees.

Rain may mix with freezing rain at times Monday night into Tuesday morning, leading to the potential for some light ice accumulations as well.

[4:05 PM] Very cold air remains entrenched across the area before a gradual warmup evolves this upcoming workweek. pic.twitter.com/7CGwXxmyYR — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 20, 2024

Freezing rain will stop around 8 a.m., turning to all rain afterwards. Highs will be near 43 degrees. Precipitation continues into Tuesday night with a low temperature of 39 degrees.

Several rounds of rain are likely through midweek, according to the NWS.

More rain showers are expected on Wednesday, mainly before 1 p.m. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies with a high near 49 degrees. Wednesday night will be overcast with a 60% chance of precipitation.

The low will drop to around 42 degrees.