Cloudy today; temps above normal through workweek

There is a slight chance of light rain or drizzle after 4 p.m. and into the night, which will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 34 degrees.

Repeated rounds of showers and cloudy skies are in the forecast over the next several days.

Thursday has a chance of showers, though mainly after 1 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high near 45 degrees.

A chance of showers continues Thursday night, which will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 31 degrees.

Friday has a chance of showers along with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 42 degrees. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around freezing. There is a chance of showers before 1 a.m.

Saturday and New Year’s Eve will be partly sunny with a high in the lower 40s, with mostly cloudy skies at night with overnight lows in the upper 20s, lower 30s.

New Year’s Day will be partly sunny with a high near 37 degrees. New Year’s night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 24 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 39 degrees.