Cloudy today with possible thunderstorms and rain showers

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a chance of precipitation and thunderstorms before 9 p.m.

On Monday, mostly sunny skies and dry condition return with highs in the mid-80s, followed by a mostly overcast night with a slight chance of showers and a low temperature of 66 degrees.

Expect a 60% chance of rain showers with additional rain showers and a possible thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Tuesday. The high will be near 87 degrees.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with on and off rain showers and thunderstorms. The low will fall around 69 degrees.

Wednesday and Wednesday night will be completely rainy with showers and possible thunderstorms throughout the day and night. Highs will be in mid-80s, while the lows will fall into the mid-60s.

More rain is possible Thursday.