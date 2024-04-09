Cloudy, mild with chance of showers, thunderstorms starting this afternoon

Wednesday will be rainy, with showers likely during the day and overnight. There will also be a chance of thunderstorms around nightfall and before dawn on Thursday. Highs will be around 66 degrees, and lows will be around 57 degrees.

Thursday will be rainy and windy, with showers and a chance of thunderstorms all day and wind gusts as high as 36 mph. Highs will be around 68 degrees.

Rain will be likely with a chance of thunderstorms through midnight, falling to a chance of showers after midnight. Gusty winds are expected to continue through the night as temperatures fall to around 45 degrees.