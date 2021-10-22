Cloudy, chilly today with chance of light showers in afternoon

Today will be cloudy and chilly, with a chance for a few light rain showers and sprinkles this afternoon, especially south of Interstate 70, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Highs today will only reach up around 55 degrees.
There will still be a slight chance of light rain until after midnight tonight, after which rain chances will fall away and clouds will gradually start to decrease.
Lows will be around 44 degrees.
Tomorrow will be sunnier and a little warmer to begin the weekend, with partly cloudy skies and a high around 62 degrees.
Clouds will increase again on Saturday night as a warm front approaches the area, also bringing a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows will be around 47 degrees.
On Sunday, rain chances will increase throughout the day, for a chance of rain in the morning.
Showers will be likely in the afternoon, with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Rain and storm chances will continue through the night.
Highs will again climb a little bit on Sunday to a high around 67 degrees and a low around 56 degrees.