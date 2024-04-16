Cincinnati breaks nearly 50-year-old high temperature record

The high temperature Monday in Cincinnati broke a nearly 50-year-old record.
The temperature reached 85 degrees in Cincinnati and was the hottest April 15 since records were first kept beginning in May 1872, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
[4:55 PM] RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURE SET— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) April 15, 2024
The temperature in the Cincinnati area reached 85 degrees this afternoon, breaking the old record of 84 degrees set in 1976. #cincywx
The previous record for April 15 was 84 degrees, set 48 years ago in 1976.
In Other News
1
Highs to reach 80s today with a chance of afternoon showers, storms
2
Sunny and warm today; Chance for rain, storms Wednesday
3
Mostly sunny but breezy today, scattered storms tonight
4
Sunny, breezy, mild today; Warm with chance of afternoon rain tomorrow
5
Rainy with gusty winds today; Sunshine returns this weekend
About the Author