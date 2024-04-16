Cincinnati breaks nearly 50-year-old high temperature record

Weather
By
3 hours ago
X

The high temperature Monday in Cincinnati broke a nearly 50-year-old record.

The temperature reached 85 degrees in Cincinnati and was the hottest April 15 since records were first kept beginning in May 1872, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The previous record for April 15 was 84 degrees, set 48 years ago in 1976.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

