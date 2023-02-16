Cincinnati breaks 150-year-old daily rainfall record

Cincinnati broke the daily rainfall record for today that was set 150 years ago.
Cincinnati recorded 1.87 inches of rain at 5 p.m., which broke the old record of 1.53 inches set in 1873, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
More rain is expected through the evening, so the NWS said it will update the record total at the end of the day.
[5:03 PM] RECORD DAILY MAXIMUM RAINFALL SET AT CINCINNATI OH...— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 16, 2023
A RECORD RAINFALL OF 1.87 WAS SET AT CINCINNATI OH TODAY. THIS BREAKS THE OLD RECORD OF 1.53 SET IN 1873. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL IS LIKELY TONIGHT, SO THIS RECORD EVENT REPORT WILL BE UPDATED AT THE END OF THE DAY.
