Cincinnati breaks 150-year-old daily rainfall record

Weather
By
1 hour ago

Cincinnati broke the daily rainfall record for today that was set 150 years ago.

Cincinnati recorded 1.87 inches of rain at 5 p.m., which broke the old record of 1.53 inches set in 1873, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

More rain is expected through the evening, so the NWS said it will update the record total at the end of the day.

