Christmas Eve brings possible spotty drizzles this morning and unseasonably warm temps today

The NWS said lingering moisture and weak lift may allow for spotty light rain or drizzle overnight into this morning.

Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies with a low of 44 degrees.

A larger storm system will bring more rain to the region, starting on Monday and it will continue to be warm for late December, according to the NWS.

[4:13 PM] Lingering moisture and instability will allow for spotty light rain overnight into Sunday morning. A larger storm system will bring more rain to the region on Christmas Day. pic.twitter.com/AS9jfShl44 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) December 23, 2023

Christmas Day brings a 90% chance of rain showers, especially after 1 p.m. Highs will be around 59 degrees once more, while Christmas night will bring additional rounds of rain showers and a low of 51 degrees.

More rain is expected on Tuesday but otherwise will be mostly cloudy. Highs will continue to be unseasonably warm but mild with temperatures in the upper 50s.

A chance of rain before 1 a.m. is possible Tuesday night with a mostly overcast horizon. The low will fall around 35 degrees, bringing the return of colder temperatures overnight.

Wednesday will involve a partly sunny sky with a brief chance of rain shower possible. Highs will be near 47 degrees, while the overnight low will fall around 32 degrees.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with an initial chance of precipitation before 1 a.m., followed by a chance of rain and snow later on.

More rain and snow showers are possible Thursday and Friday.