Chilly with gradually clearing skies today; Snow to start overnight

Today will be chilly, with gradually clearing skies for partly sunny skies in the evening, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 39 degrees.
Overnight, clouds will gradually increase again, with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow showers will be likely starting shortly before dawn on Sunday.
Lows will be around 29 degrees.
Sunday will be snowy, with as much as one to two inches of snow falling in more northern counties. In areas around Dayton and further south, the snow will mix with and change to rain, changing over earlier further to the south.
Rain or snow chances will drop after dark, for a slight chance of rain or snow. Rain chances will change back to snow as temperatures fall, before all precipitation chances drop away around midnight.
Highs will be in the mid- to upper 30s, reaching around 37 degrees in Dayton. Lows will be around 30 degrees.
Clouds will gradually decrease on Monday, for mostly clear skies before nightfall. Highs will be around 38 degrees.
Monday night will be partly cloudy, with lows around 26 degrees.
