Chilly, windy as rain tapers off today

Friday night, clouds will start to build again, leading up to a chance of rain around dawn on Saturday. Otherwise, temperatures will fall to around 54 degrees.

On Saturday, the NWS predicted a chance of showers in the morning, which will fall away by early afternoon. Clouds will also start falling away in the afternoon, for mostly sunny skies by dark.

Overnight on Saturday clouds will continue to decrease for mostly clear skies.

Highs on Saturday will be around 70 degrees, and lows will be around 51 degrees.