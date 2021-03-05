Chilly, calm weather through weekend

We will continue to see chilly, but calm and clear weather through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Conditions are expected to be similar today and through the weekend.
Today, we will see sunny skies with a high near 45 degrees, with temperatures dropping below freezing to a low near 25 degrees overnight.
Leading up to dawn on Saturday, we will see some clouds gather, though skies will still be mostly sunny after daybreak. Clouds will dwindle throughout Saturday.
Temperatures on Saturday will be almost the same as Friday, with highs around 44 degrees and a low around 24 degrees.
On Sunday, we will see a few clouds which will go away in the afternoon, but it will still be mostly sunny throughout the day.
Highs will once more be in the 40s at around 47 degrees, and fall to around 29 degrees overnight.
Sunday night, we will see some more clouds gather, for partly cloudy skies by dawn on Monday.