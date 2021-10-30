Chance of showers today; Windy, cool on Halloween

Today there will be a chance of scattered showers throughout the day, which will finally fall away after dark, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Skies will be cloudy through the day and overnight, and temperatures will be cool with a high around 58 degrees and a low around 45 degrees.
On Halloween, clouds will gradually decrease during the day. It will also be windy in the afternoon, with some gusts as high as 23 mph. The wind will continue into the night, before falling away around midnight.
Highs will be about the same at around 61 degrees, though lows will dip down into the upper 30s.
Monday will begin mostly sunny, but clouds will increase again during the day for mostly cloudy conditions for most of the night.
Temperatures will be chilly, with highs only up around 55 degrees and lows again dipping into the upper 30s at around 38 degrees.
