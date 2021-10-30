journal-news logo
X

Chance of showers today; Windy, cool on Halloween

A woman walks along Columbia Avenue with an umbrella Wednesday during a rain shower. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Caption
A woman walks along Columbia Avenue with an umbrella Wednesday during a rain shower. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Weather
By Daniel Susco
42 minutes ago

Today there will be a chance of scattered showers throughout the day, which will finally fall away after dark, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Skies will be cloudy through the day and overnight, and temperatures will be cool with a high around 58 degrees and a low around 45 degrees.

On Halloween, clouds will gradually decrease during the day. It will also be windy in the afternoon, with some gusts as high as 23 mph. The wind will continue into the night, before falling away around midnight.

Highs will be about the same at around 61 degrees, though lows will dip down into the upper 30s.

Monday will begin mostly sunny, but clouds will increase again during the day for mostly cloudy conditions for most of the night.

Temperatures will be chilly, with highs only up around 55 degrees and lows again dipping into the upper 30s at around 38 degrees.gh

In Other News
1
Isolated showers today; More scattered rain on Saturday
2
Cool, cloudy today; Rain starts this afternoon, to carry through end of
3
Rain to start Thursday, continue through end of week
4
Cloudy, breezy today; Frost Advisory overnight with temperatures in 30s
5
Rain, storms continue Monday; damaging wind gusts possible

About the Author

ajc.com

Daniel Susco
Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top