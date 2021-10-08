journal-news logo
X

Chance of showers, storms today; Dry, warm over weekend

Cool and rainy weather moved into the Dayton area Wednesday morning, Sept. 22, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Caption
Cool and rainy weather moved into the Dayton area Wednesday morning, Sept. 22, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Weather
By Daniel Susco
1 hour ago

Today there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms, though chances will dip in the mid-morning before rising again for the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Rain and storm chances will fall away around dark for a partly cloudy night.

Highs today will be around 77 degrees, falling to a low around 60 degrees tonight.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and drier throughout the day and overnight, with a high around 79 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.

Sunday will be warmer and breezy, with partly cloudy skies and a high around 83 degrees.

Skies will be a little clearer overnight as temperatures fall to around 62 degrees.

In Other News
1
Scattered showers, storms move into region
2
Showers, storms possible tonight, rest of workweek
3
Warm and partly cloudy today; chance of rain returns tomorrow
4
Cold air funnel spotted near Germantown; rain lessens after sunset
5
Dry, comfortable conditions for today; Rain returns Saturday evening
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top